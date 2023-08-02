Labourer crushed under debris

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A labourer allegedly crushed under debris while removing bricks from an old well, at tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in district Vehari.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad islam son of Faiz Muhammad was removing bricks from an old Well.

All of a sudden, he was crushed under rubble. The local people reacted swiftly and recovered the body from the Well before the arrival of the Rescue 1122 team.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to heir's home.