Labourer dies after falling from roof

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed after falling from the roof of a building here on Thursday.

According to the police, 40-year-old Muhammad Nadeem was working on the roof of anunder-construction building when his foot slipped and he fell down in Chak 433 near Tandlianwala.

He died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after legal procedure.