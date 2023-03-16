Labourer dies after falling from upper floor of home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A labourer succumbed to fatal head injuries after he fall from upper floor of the home on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Shafik, a resident of Farooq Pura was painting by placing ladder on wall of the upper floor of the house when suddenly he fell down and hit the floor.

As a result, he got serious injuries on his head and due to excessive bleeding, he died on the spot.

On information of house owner Waleed, Police reached the spot and started investigation in to incident.