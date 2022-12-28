Labourer dies after falling off height

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A labourer was killed after falling off scaffolding, in the limits of Kotwali police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 40-year-old Naeem Yasin, resident of Dijkot was busy in shuttering of an under-construction building outside Chiniot Bazaar when he accidentally slipped and fell onto the ground.

He received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.