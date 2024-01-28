Open Menu

Labourer Dies, Another Hurt As Wall Caved In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Labourer dies, another hurt as wall caved in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A labourer was killed while another sustained injuries as a wall of an under-construction house caved in near Taunsa Street on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, construction work was underway at a house on Taunsa when the wall of the house suddenly caved in and two labourers were stranded under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. A 35-year-old laborer named Taimoor s/o Zahoor resident of Qasim Bela died on the spot and Irfan sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured labourer while the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs.

APP/sak

1620 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Died Bela Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

19 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

19 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

19 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

20 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

20 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

20 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

20 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

21 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

20 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan