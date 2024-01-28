Labourer dies, another hurt as wall caved in

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A labourer was killed while another sustained injuries as a wall of an under-construction house caved in near Taunsa Street on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, construction work was underway at a house on Taunsa when the wall of the house suddenly caved in and two labourers were stranded under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. A 35-year-old laborer named Taimoor s/o Zahoor resident of Qasim Bela died on the spot and Irfan sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured labourer while the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs.

APP/sak

1620 hrs