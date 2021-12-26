Labourer dies, another injured at construction site

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A labourer died another injured during digging earth at the construction site, here on Sunday A Rescue1122 spokesperson said, Waseem (25), and Faiz-ur-Rehman (38), were busy digging at the construction site in front of Nisa College near Khadim Ali Road when a huge quantity of earth fell on them.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and pulled out the two labourers and shifted them to local hospital, where Waseem died, while Faiz-ur-Rehman was said to be stable.

Both belong to KPK and working as labourers in the private company, Rescue-1122 said.

Further investigation was under way.