Labourer dies as beam of under-construction house collapses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A labourer died as a beam of an under-construction collapsed suddenly and crushed the labourer.

According to Rescue 1122, a labourer namely Muhammad Waqas son of Riaz Hussain was working at an under-construction house.

All of a sudden, the beam of the house fell down.

Resultantly, the labourer sustained injuries and died. Rescue 1122 handed over the dead body to heirs. Police concerned is also investigating the incident