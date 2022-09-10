Labourer Dies As Beam Of Under-construction House Collapses
Published September 10, 2022
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :A labourer died as a beam of an under-construction collapsed suddenly and crushed the labourer.
According to Rescue 1122, a labourer namely Muhammad Waqas son of Riaz Hussain was working at an under-construction house.
All of a sudden, the beam of the house fell down.
Resultantly, the labourer sustained injuries and died. Rescue 1122 handed over the dead body to heirs. Police concerned is also investigating the incident