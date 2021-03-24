UrduPoint.com
Labourer Dies As Boulder Falls On House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:41 PM

Labourer dies as boulder falls on house

A man was killed when a boulder from a mountain fell on his house in Shamozai area of Katlang in Mardan district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed when a boulder from a mountain fell on his house in Shamozai area of Katlang in Mardan district on Wednesday.

Police said a labourer named Ahmad Ali was at home when a boulder from a nearby mountain fell on his house.

The medical technician of Rescue 11222, Saddiq Ahmad and others shifted the injured Ahamd to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

After necessary legal procedure, body of the deceased was handed over to heirs for burial.

More Stories From Pakistan

