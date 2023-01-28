Labourer dies as elevator fell down

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A labourer killed as an elevator fell down at Nawabpur road Basti Nao here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 45 years old labourer namely Hyumaun s/o Muhammad Abid was busy at work at his workplace when suddenly a lift fell down and he sustained serious injuries and died.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the lift.

The local police were busy interrogating the incident.