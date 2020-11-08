UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labourer Dies As Mud Fell Down

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Labourer dies as mud fell down

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A labourer buried alive as he stranded under mud while digging well for sewerage near Fatima Jinnah Road Bahawalpur bypass towards Dunyapur here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a labourer namely Muhammad Shabbir s/o Muhammad Bux residents of Shoukat colony near Basti Malook was busy in digging well for sewerage.

All of a sudden, mud fell down and he stranded under it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started operation.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body after a hard struggle.

APP /sak1430 hrs

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Road Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Sunday All

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

25 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

40 minutes ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

1 hour ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

3 hours ago

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.