Labourer dies as mud fell down

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A labourer buried alive as he stranded under mud while digging well for sewerage near Fatima Jinnah Road Bahawalpur bypass towards Dunyapur here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a labourer namely Muhammad Shabbir s/o Muhammad Bux residents of Shoukat colony near Basti Malook was busy in digging well for sewerage.

All of a sudden, mud fell down and he stranded under it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started operation.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body after a hard struggle.

APP /sak1430 hrs