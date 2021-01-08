Labourer Dies In Roof Collapse In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) -:A labourer was killed when the roof of an under construction house collapsed in Samanabad area here on Friday. Police said labourer Ameer, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, was busy in his work when roof of the house collapsed. He got trapped under the debris and died on the spot.
On receiving information, rescuers reached the spot and retrieved body of the worker.