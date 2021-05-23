Labourer dies in wall collapse incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A man died when a wall collapsed on him near Bhosa Mandi area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim was working at a home as it's wall fell down on him. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body was shifted to civil hospital Quetta where the body of deceased was identified as Muhammad Tahir and it has been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.