UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labourer Dies In Wall Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Labourer dies in wall collapse incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A man died when a wall collapsed on him near Bhosa Mandi area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim was working at a home as it's wall fell down on him. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body was shifted to civil hospital Quetta where the body of deceased was identified as Muhammad Tahir and it has been handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Died Man Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

16 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

46 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

2 hours ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

3 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.