Labourer dies of electric shock

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :A labourer died of electric shock while working on a harvester at Chak No 23/eb, in the suburbs of Burewala.

Deceased Fareed (24) s/o Akram was working on a harvester machine in the fields of a landlord Idrees Dogar when he accidentally touched the high voltage line and fell on the ground by the jerk of severe electric shock.

He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead.

He was later buried at local graveyard after funeral prayers.