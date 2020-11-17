Labourer dies of electrocution

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :-:A labourer died of electrocution near Muhammadpura village on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muzammal (22) was sitting on an overloaded tractor-trailer when he touched high intensity transmission line on Sambrial-Sialkot Road. He received severe electric shock and died on the spot.

The rescuers handed over the body to his relative in Alipur Tehsil.

