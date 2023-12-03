Open Menu

Labourer Dies Of Suffocation During Work At Manhole

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A laborer died of suffocation while cleaning a manhole at Nawab Town in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, a laborer namely Imran (32) son of Ramzan was cleaning a manhole when he underwent suffocation.

Two kids who were playing at the site noticed the laborer and informed people around them.

The people informed TMA officials and Rescue 1122 about the incident. The officials traced the dead body and shifted it to the district hospital.

