Labourer Dies, Three Hurt As Roof Caves In

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Labourer dies, three hurt as roof caves in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A labourer here on Tuesday was killed while three others sustained injuries as roof of house suddenly caved-in at Allah Nawaz dera near Naag Shah chowk.

According to Rescue officials, the labourers were working at the roof of a house near Naag Shah chowk when suddenly roof caved in.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first-aid to three injured Hameed, Ishfaq and Javed.

While the heirs shifted the body of the deceased to Shujabad through Edhi ambulance.

The deceased was identified as 30 years Shahzad s/o Riaz resident of Shujabad.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

