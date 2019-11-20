Labourer dies while digging salt mine in Sargodha

A man was killed in an incident of digging salt mine in Quiaid Abad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed in an incident of digging salt mine in Quiaid Abad police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday a worker Muhammad Lakhmir of Warchha Tehsil Juahrabad was working in salt mine, in the meantime a huge piece of salt fell on it; as a result he got injured seriously and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Minor Labour Union has demanded of the lease owners for providing necessary precautionary equipment for the safety of working people at salt mines.