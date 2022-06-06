Labourer electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A labourer was electrocuted while working in under-construction house in Al-Ghazi Town here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that labourer was working in under-construction house when he touched live electric wires.

He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The victim was identified as Shahbaz Masih s/o Arif Masih.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities,said Rescue 1122.