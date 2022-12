FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A labourer was electrocuted while working on roof top of a house at a village in tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said that victim identified as Safdar s/o Noor Muhammad, 25, resident of Chak No 418 Haruala, Tandlianwala was working on roof top of a house in 379-GB village, when he reportedly touched live electric wire and died instantly.