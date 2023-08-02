Labourer electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A labourer was electrocuted at an under-construction rooftop in the area of Mureedwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Muhammad Qamar was busy in work at rooftop in Chak No 251-GB where he accidentally touched the 11-KV electricity wires passing near the roof.

As a result, the labourer received fatal electric shock and police took the body into custodyand started investigation.