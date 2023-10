SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A labourer died of electrocution while working in a house in a nearby village on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Ghani (45) was whitewashing a house in Lodhra village when

he received a fatal electric shock after his hand touched a transmission line.

He died on the spot.

Rescuers handed over the body to the heirs.