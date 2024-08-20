Labourer electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A labourer was electrocuted to death while working on the rooftop of coke agency located at Khan Nullah here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Bilal, 38, son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Basti Fakir Wala,was working on the rooftop when he accidently touched dangled 11 KV live electricity wire.

He received severe shock and fell unconscious.He was shifted to THQ hospital Alipur where the doctor pronounced him dead.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing formalities