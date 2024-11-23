Labourer electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A young labourer was reportedly electrocuted in a house at Fakhar Abad in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that one Abbas Asghar had hired services of a labourer Owais Arshad (24), a resident of Dolanwal, for some domestic chore.

During performance of the task, the labourer received a fatal electric shock while switching on a water pump. He was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.