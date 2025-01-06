Labourer Electrocuted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A labourer was electrocuted to death here at Hyderabad Thall area on Monday.
Mankera police said that Arsalan,45, was busy in electricity related work at the someone's house when he suddenly touched live electricity wire.As a result, he received severe shocks and died on the spot.
Further investigation was under way.
