Labourer electrocuted, another injured

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A labourer was electrocuted while another sustained burn injuries due to electric shock while working on electric pole at Chowk Qazafi on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue officials, control room received a call that two cable operators were busy in maintenance of cable network at an electric pole near Multan petrol pump Chowk Qazafi when they suddenly received electic shocks.

One cable operator died on the spot while another sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.