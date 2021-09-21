UrduPoint.com

Labourer Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:33 PM

A labourer was electrocuted to death while working in a house in TNR colony here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A labourer was electrocuted to death while working in a house in TNR colony here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that the victim Ghulam Murtaza (25), resident of Tech Town,Satiana road was busy in electrical work in a house when he suffered a severe electric shock and he died on the spot .

Rescue team handed over the body to Saddar police.

