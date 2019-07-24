Labourer electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young laborer was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) -:A young laborer was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said Wednesday that 30-year-old Habib, resident of Lohari chowk,Jhang road was working in an under construction house at Liaqatabad where he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Area police reached to the spot and took body into custody for further investigation.