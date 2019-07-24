UrduPoint.com
Labourer Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:31 PM

Labourer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A young laborer was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) -:A young laborer was electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said Wednesday that 30-year-old Habib, resident of Lohari chowk,Jhang road was working in an under construction house at Liaqatabad where he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

Area police reached to the spot and took body into custody for further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

