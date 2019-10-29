Labourer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A labourer was electrocuted to death at Satiana road on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) -:A labourer was electrocuted to death at Satiana road on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Javed Masih (45) s/o Gulzar Maseih,r/o chak 76-GB was off-loading coal from truck at Zam Zam textile mills,Satiana road when his suddenly touched live electric wires passing through near the truck.

Consequently, he suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital.