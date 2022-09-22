UrduPoint.com

Labourer Electrocuted In Kamoke

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 07:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A labourer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire along a road in Wahndo, Kamoke on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the body of 32-year old Saleem was shifted to a nearby hospital, and later handed over to this family.

