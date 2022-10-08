Labourer electrocuted in mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A labourer was electrocuted in a mishap at Village 275/EB near Arifwala on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Abdul Hakeem was busy in work at an under construction building when his hands touched with the main electric wire passing through the roof of the building. Resultantly, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

Rescue officials reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs.