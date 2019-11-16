Labourer electrocuted in Multan

A labourer was electrocuted to death after touching with high voltage live wires at under-construction building near Siddiqabad Bosan road area here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) A labourer was electrocuted to death after touching with high voltage live wires at under-construction building near Siddiqabad Bosan road area here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a labourer Abdul Shakoor of Band Bosan was working at under-construction building, when he received electric shock.

As a result, he died on the spot.