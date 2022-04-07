Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

A labourer was electrocuted to death while operating floor grinding machine in Sanwan area on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A labourer was electrocuted to death while operating floor grinding machine in Sanwan area on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a 19 years old labourer namely Zeeshan Tariq resident of Kot Addu was busy in grinding of floor with electric machine at under-construction college in Gurmani chowk area when he suddenly received electric shocks with the machine and fell unconscious.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Rural health centre Sanwan after providing first-aid where duty doctors confirmed his death.