Labourer electrocuted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) A 22-year-old labourer was electrocuted to death in the area of Sadar Police station here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Fawad s/o Muhammad Nawaz, of 43 NB, was working at a house when he suddenly slipped and fell down on 11000kVA electric wires passing near the house.

He died instantly.

On information, police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot. They handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.