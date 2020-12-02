UrduPoint.com
Labourer Electrocuted To Death

Wed 02nd December 2020

Labourer electrocuted to death

Labourer electrocuted to death while working on roof of house near at Naag Shah chowk Muzaffargarh Road here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Labourer electrocuted to death while working on roof of house near at Naag Shah chowk Muzaffargarh Road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 35 years old labourer namely Muhammad Amin s/o Muhammad Buksh resident of Daira Basti near Shedi Laal was busy in construction work alongwith other workers.

Meanwhile, he sustained several electric shocks with electricity wires while working on roof of house.

As a result, he died on the spot.

APP /sak1235 hrs

