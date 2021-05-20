Labourer electrocuted to death after touching with high transmission line

:A labourer was electrocuted to death after touching with high transmission lines of WAPDA at Sultan colony

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A labourer was electrocuted to death after touching with high transmission lines of WAPDA at Sultan colony.

According to police spokesman, a 14 years young labourer namely Afzal Khan was working on the roof of the under construction shops and suddenly the iron touched with high voltages wires and died after he sustained serious burn injuries.

The local people Akram Khan, Mujahid, Imran and others said that they had submitted applications various times for shifting of wires passing from the shops.

The citizens staged demonstration protest against WAPDA and alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of Mepco.

The Mepco officials said that the sad incident occurred due to construction of shops under high transmission line and inquiry regarding the issue underway.