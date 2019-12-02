Labourer Electrocuted, Two Sustain Burn Injuries In Muzaffargarh
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:17 PM
One person was electrocuted while two others sustained burn injuries as their tractor trolley collided with an electric cable at R-B bridge near Shah Jamal, here on Monday
According to Rescue 1122, the victims were labourers and they were shifting to another city.
The dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital. The injured persons survived luckily as they fell down from tractor trolley.
The police are investigating the incident.