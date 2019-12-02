Labourer electrocuted, two sustain burn injuries in Muzaffargarh

One person was electrocuted while two others sustained burn injuries as their tractor trolley collided with an electric cable at R-B bridge near Shah Jamal, here on Monday

MUZAFFARGRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :One person was electrocuted while two others sustained burn injuries as their tractor trolley collided with an electric cable at R-B bridge near Shah Jamal, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims were labourers and they were shifting to another city.

The dead body was shifted to a nearby hospital. The injured persons survived luckily as they fell down from tractor trolley.

The police are investigating the incident.