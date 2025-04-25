Labourer Falls Into Kiln, Critically Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 06:38 PM
A labourer sustained critical burn injuries after falling into a burning kiln on Thursday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A labourer sustained critical burn injuries after falling into a burning kiln on Thursday.
According to rescue sources, the victim, Mohammad Imran, a resident of Kot Sultan, Chak No. 161, was preparing bricks when he accidentally slipped and fell into the flames.
Fellow labourers immediately attempted to rescue him by pouring cold water on the fire.
A rescue team reached the site and provided the first aid and shifted the victim to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.
Medical staff stated that Imran had suffered burns on 80pc of his body and was in critical condition.
Local police were informed about the incident. Authorities said the victim’s family had also been notified about the seriousness of his condition.
