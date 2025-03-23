Labourer Injured As Falls From Roof
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A labourer sustained head injuries when he fell from the second story of an under-construction building in Shahzad Chowk area of the city.
Rescue-1122 said here on Sunday that the victim, identified as Tayyab, resident of Sama Satta area was provided emergency first aid and later, he was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
Further proceedings were underway.
