Open Menu

Labourer Injured As Falls From Roof

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Labourer injured as falls from roof

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A labourer sustained head injuries when he fell from the second story of an under-construction building in Shahzad Chowk area of the city.

Rescue-1122 said here on Sunday that the victim, identified as Tayyab, resident of Sama Satta area was provided emergency first aid and later, he was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Further proceedings were underway.

Recent Stories

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

31 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

31 minutes ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

3 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

4 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan