Labourer Injured In Brick Kiln
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A labourer sustained burn injuries after he fell into a brick
kiln while working near here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Aluday
Wali area, near Chan Morh, Head Bakani Morh on Alipur Road
where Ashiq Hussain (36) fell into a operational area of brick kiln.
He sustained burn injuries and was shifted to RHC Rohillanwali
for treatment.
