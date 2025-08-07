Labourer injured in brick kiln

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A labourer sustained burn injuries after he fell into a brick

kiln while working near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Aluday

Wali area, near Chan Morh, Head Bakani Morh on Alipur Road

where Ashiq Hussain (36) fell into a operational area of brick kiln.

He sustained burn injuries and was shifted to RHC Rohillanwali

for treatment.