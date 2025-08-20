Labourer Injured In Brick-kiln Fire In Hasilpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 06:57 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A 43-year-old labourer sustained burn injuries after falling into a fire while working at a brick kiln in Chak No. 5/BC on Hasilpur Road.
According to Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when the worker, identified as Munir, a resident of Lodhran, accidentally slipped into the fire during his shift.
Rescue officials said a team rushed to the site immediately after receiving a call on the emergency helpline. The victim was given first aid on the spot before being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Munir suffered burn injuries to his feet, but his condition is stated to be out of danger.
