Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur

A 43-year-old labourer sustained burn injuries after falling into a fire while working at a brick kiln in Chak No. 5/BC on Hasilpur Road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A 43-year-old labourer sustained burn injuries after falling into a fire while working at a brick kiln in Chak No. 5/BC on Hasilpur Road.

According to Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when the worker, identified as Munir, a resident of Lodhran, accidentally slipped into the fire during his shift.

Rescue officials said a team rushed to the site immediately after receiving a call on the emergency helpline. The victim was given first aid on the spot before being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Munir suffered burn injuries to his feet, but his condition is stated to be out of danger.