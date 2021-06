FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed while working in an old well near here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that Zahir Khan (40) was working in an old well on Syedwala road,Jarranwala when its wall collapsed and he was buried under the debris and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 team rescued the body after hectic efforts and shifted it to a the Rural health center.