Labourer killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A labourer was killed by firing of an unidentified man at suburban town of the tehsil here on Wednesday.

According to police, victim named Tariq was returning back his home along with his fellow after watering the fields.

In the meantime, three accused intercepted them and later killed Tariq after separating him from his fellow. They fled the scene while Saddar Police Station shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Brother of the slain registered case marking as robbery cum murder, while locals of the area are declaring it target killing.

Police started further investigation of the killing through multiple angles, it's said.