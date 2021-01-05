UrduPoint.com
Labourer Killed Another Injured As Wall Collapses Due To Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:09 PM

Labourer killed another injured as wall collapses due to rain

A labourer was killed and another sustained critical injuries in a wall collapse incident here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A labourer was killed and another sustained critical injuries in a wall collapse incident here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that the incident took place in Bahu Cotton Factory when an under-construction wall of the factory fell on the labourers due to rain.

Consequently, 19-year-old Waseem son of Allah Ditta died on the spot before getting any medical assistance while Saleem sustained serious injuries and shifted to hospital.

Police handed over the body to deceased's familyafter completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

