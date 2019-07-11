UrduPoint.com
Labourer Killed, Another Injured During Hills Blasting In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

A labourer, Ameen was killed while another injured during an incident of hills blasting in Atta Shaheed police precincts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : A labourer, Ameen was killed while another injured during an incident of hills blasting in Atta Shaheed police precincts.

Police sources said on Thursday that Muhammad Khan and Akhtar Rasool of Chak 110/SB were working at a stone-crushing unit at Block No 116/SB without wearing precautionary gadgets when a heavy stone fell on them during the blasting process.

As a result, Muhammad Khan died on the spot while Akhtar Rasool was injured.

The injured was shifted to a hospital. Police handed over the body of deceased to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

