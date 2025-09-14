Labourer killed at Sargodha’s stone crushing site

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A labourer lost his life while working at a stone-crushing site on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station.

According to rescue sources, 33-year-old Muhammad Irfan, son of Muhammad Ameen, was working, along with other labourers, up a hill at the stone-crushing site in 126-SB hill when a piece of a stone fell on him and took him down.

The labourer died on-the-spot. He was a resident of Sargodha’s village 120-SB and father of four children and belonged to a very poor family.

The market where the incident took place is said to be the largest stone-crushing site of Punjab, where building material of various sorts is prepared.