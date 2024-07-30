Open Menu

Labourer Killed By Firing Of Unidentified Assailants

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Labourer killed by firing of unidentified assailants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A labourer was killed by firing of unidentified assailants at basti malook area on Tuesday.

According to police, some three people riding on motorbike opened straight fire at the labourer named Mohammed Farooq, 37, son of Ismael, resulting his death on the spot.

He was employed in the locally operational Allah Wasaya mills.

Police suspected the murder was the result of the old enmity. The deceased man was moving on his bicycle when chain of the cycle broke off all of sudden.

He was repairing the chain when the attackers came up and opened fire to commit murder. They left along with mobile phone of the deceased person.

Police of basti malook station reached out the spot and started investigation.

The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital while search for the heirs underway.

