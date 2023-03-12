Labourer killed due to possible landslide in Jamrud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :At least one labourer trapped under the rubble was killed on Sunday in the area of Jamrud in Khyber District due to a possible landslide.

According to a media report, two labourers have been shifted to the hospital, but the report suggests that three others are feared to be trapped under the rubble for whom the rescue operation is being carried out.

The injured individuals are identified as Shermast and Usman.