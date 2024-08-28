Labourer killed during construction work

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A labourer was killed during construction work in a house in the area of Nishatabad Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 40-year-old labourer Shehzad Baig, a resident of Sir Syed Town, was busy in construction work at a house situated at Chak No.

7 when a cemented slab broke and hit his head.

As a result, the laborer received critical injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The corpse was shifted to mortuary for Allied Hospital-I while the police was investigating the incident, he added.