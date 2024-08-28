Open Menu

Labourer Killed During Construction Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Labourer killed during construction work

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A labourer was killed during construction work in a house in the area of Nishatabad Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 40-year-old labourer Shehzad Baig, a resident of Sir Syed Town, was busy in construction work at a house situated at Chak No.

7 when a cemented slab broke and hit his head.

As a result, the laborer received critical injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The corpse was shifted to mortuary for Allied Hospital-I while the police was investigating the incident, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

3 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

3 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

3 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

3 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

3 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

3 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan