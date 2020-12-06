Labourer killed during stone blasting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A labourer was killed during stone blasting process here in Sillanwali police limits on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sharif Hussain was working for stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 11-12 without wearing precautionary equipment and a heavy boulder fell on him during the blasting process.

He received critical injuries and died at DHQ hospital soon after.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.