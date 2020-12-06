UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labourer Killed During Stone Blasting

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Labourer killed during stone blasting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A labourer was killed during stone blasting process here in Sillanwali police limits on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sharif Hussain was working for stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 11-12 without wearing precautionary equipment and a heavy boulder fell on him during the blasting process.

He received critical injuries and died at DHQ hospital soon after.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Died Boulder Sillanwali Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

20 seconds ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

1 hour ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.