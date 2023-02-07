UrduPoint.com

Labourer Killed, Four Injured In Building Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Labourer killed, four injured in building collapse

A labourer was killed and four others injured when an under-construction building collapsed on Stuart Road in Quetta on Tuesday, reported a private news channel

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A labourer was killed and four others injured when an under-construction building collapsed on Stuart Road in Quetta on Tuesday, reported a private news channel.

The rescue teams reached the site immediately after the incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to rescue officials, two hours long operation was conducted to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Road SITE

Recent Stories

Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

1 minute ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al R ..

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

10 minutes ago
 Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

19 minutes ago
 Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

10 minutes ago
 Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan ..

Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drough ..

10 minutes ago
 Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.