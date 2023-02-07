Labourer killed, four injured in building collapse

A labourer was killed and four others injured when an under-construction building collapsed on Stuart Road in Quetta on Tuesday, reported a private news channel

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A labourer was killed and four others injured when an under-construction building collapsed on Stuart Road in Quetta on Tuesday, reported a private news channel.

The rescue teams reached the site immediately after the incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to rescue officials, two hours long operation was conducted to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.